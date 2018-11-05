Suspect accused of shooting Cleveland officer facing felony charges

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The alleged gunman in the Cleveland police officer shooting on Saturday is facing multiple first degree felony charges.
Cleveland Municipal Court documents show 30-year-old Jonathan Chambers is charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Police were reportedly called to 2600 block of East 121st Street in Cleveland for a man shot his car at 4:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Upon arrival, police say the suspect started to shoot at the officers with what is believed to be an assault rifle.
One officer was shot multiple times in both legs, according to police.
The initial victim and the officer were reportedly transported to University Hospitals.
Authorities say the officer injured was treated and had surgery at University Hospital where he remains in stable condition. The condition of the initial victim has not been confirmed.
The identity of the initial victim and the officer has not been released at this time.
Chambers was reportedly arrested by the Gang Impact Unit and is expected to appear at Cleveland Municipal Court on Monday.
