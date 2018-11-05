Warrensville Heights police investigating fatal shooting

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Warrensville Heights Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Warrensville Center Road.
The man was reportedly shot in the face around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Cleveland 19 News crews on scene confirm the Bureau of Crime Investigation is assisting in the investigation.
Police have yet to confirm if any suspects have been identified or arrests have been made.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Authorities have blocked off Warrensville Center Road from Ridgewood Avenue to Harvard Avenue.
Return to Cleveland 19 News for updates.
