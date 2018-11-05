Which Ohio colleges are the safest? Most dangerous?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Safety is the No. 1 concern most parents have as they send their children off to college, whether the campus is 20 minutes away or across the country.
ALARMS.ORG recently published a ranking of the safest college campuses in America.
They used the most recent data from the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting and a Campus Safety Security Survey from the U.S. Department of Education.
2018 Safest College Campuses in America
- Brigham Young University-Idaho
- Oakland University
- Northern Kentucky University
- University of Rhode Island
- Bridgewater State University
- University of New Hampshire
- Boston College
- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- University of Massachusetts, Amherst
- Tufts University
Kent State University is the highest ranked Ohio university to make the list, coming in at No. 25.
On the other side, Insurify compiled a list of the most dangerous universities, also using FBI crime statistics.
2018 Most Dangerous Universities in America
- University of California, Santa Barbara
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Marshall University/ Huntington, West Virginia
- University of Maine/ Orono, Maine
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- State University of New York, Buffalo
- University of Central Missouri
- University of New Hampshire
- Marquette University
- Loyola University of Chicago
So how does Ohio fare?
Miami University, No. 12 most dangerous
- Violent crime rate: 13.6 per 10,000 students
- Property crime rate: 121.6 per 10,000 students
University of Cincinnati, No. 18 most dangerous
- Violent crime rate: 12.5 per 10,000 students
- Property crime rate: 70.5 per 10,000 students
Insurify compiled data from the FBI, including statistics on murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault on campus. The list also compared property crimes like burglary and theft.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.