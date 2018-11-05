Woman celebrates 106th birthday - at Taco Bell

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - What would you do for your 106th birthday? One Arizona centenarian decided she wanted to celebrate at Taco Bell.
Myrtis Jewel Painter was born in 1912 and moved to Phoenix in 1932.
She was greeted by friends in the lobby, which the restaurant’s staff helped decorate.
She remarked on what life is like at the age of 106:
"I don't walk as good."
So what did she have for her birthday lunch? An enchilada and a taco.
Happy birthday, Myrtis!
