Wrong-way detection system to be installed on Cleveland’s West Shoreway

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Transportation will be installing a camera, wrong-way signs, and a notification system on a stretch of State Route 2 as part of a pilot project to increase safety.
The safety improvements will be made on the State Route 2 exit ramp to West 28th Street.
When a wrong-way vehicle is detected, the warning signs will flash, and the camera will automatically alert local law enforcement by sending a time-stamped photo notification.
The exit ramp was chosen because of the history of wrong-way crashes on the West Shoreway, according to the ODOT.
To install the system, ODOT will closed the ramp daily from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. A detour will be set up to help commuters.
