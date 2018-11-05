10-year-old Cleveland boy accused of murdering stepmom will remain in juvenile detention

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A hearing Monday morning for the 10-year-old boy accused of killing his stepmom.
A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge ruled the boy, who is charged with murder, will remain in secure detention and a psychological evaluation is going to be administered for competency.
Cleveland police said the boy shot and killed Shavonne Willis on Sept. 26 in the 3200 block of East 121st Street.
He was taken into custody on Oct. 26, after he was turned in by his father.
There is no next court date.
