Cavaliers collapse late, lose at buzzer in Orlando

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Evan Fournier’s jumper at the buzzer lifted the Orlando Magic to a dramatic 102-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday in Orlando.
The shot spoiled a terrific 2nd-half rally by the Cavs, who had a 9-point lead in the 4th quarter, but 2 key turnovers late opened the door for Orlando.
Cedi Osman and Kyle Korver both had late turnovers in the final minute, helping the Magic rally from 100-95 down.
George Hill led the Cavs with 22 points.
Tristan Thompson added 19 points and 16 rebounds.
Aaron Gordon scored a game-high 23 for Orlando.
The Cavs also lost forward Sam Dekker to an ankle injury early in the 3rd quarter. He left the game and did not return.
Cleveland returns home to face Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
