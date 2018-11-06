Everything you need to know for Election Day

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It’s election day across Ohio, and a number of important issues will be voted on determining the landscape of the government moving forward.
It can be a lot to take in, but here’s what you need to know.
WHEN CAN I VOTE?
The polls are open Tuesday, Nov. 6 from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. throughout Ohio.
WHERE CAN I VOTE?
Not sure where you're supposed to vote? CLICK HERE to find your polling place.
WHAT DO I NEED TO BRING?
- An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state identification card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct;
- A military identification;
- A photo identification that was issued by the United States government or the State of Ohio, that contains the voter’s name and current address and that has an expiration date that has not passed;
- An original or copy of a current utility bill with the voter’s name and present address;
- An original or copy of a current bank statement with the voter’s name and present address;
- An original or copy of a current government check with the voter’s name and present address;
- An original or copy of a current paycheck with the voter’s name and present address; or
- An original or copy of a current other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.
I DON’T HAVE ANY OF THE ABOVE DOCUMENTATION
According to the office of the Secretary of State, you can still vote if you don’t have the items listed above.
If you do not have any of the above forms of identification you may provide either your Ohio driver’s license or state identification number (which begins with two letters followed by six numbers) or the last four digits of your Social Security number and cast a provisional ballot.
Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted.
If you don’t know the last four digits of your social security number you can still fill out a provisional ballot. However, in order for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than seven days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.
NEED A RIDE?
For voters that need a ride to exercise their rights, Uber and Lyft services are offering their passengers discounted rates and free rides during election day.
Election is important because it will determine things like the Governor’s Race, seats at The Senate and the controversial Issue 1.
