Strong winds knocked down Ohio’s beautiful fall leaves, but that makes things really great for bird watching

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - No previous birding experience needed.
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes is hosting two hours in the woods with a tour guide and migrating birds.
For bird watchers the walks are about getting a glimpse of all their favorites.
“Are we going to get everything? May not,” staff member Christi Carlson said standing on the bridge overlooking the resting waterfowl. “Could we get everything? Certainly.”
Educational Director Raja Byrnside King reminds hikers and new birders that fall and winter are ideal for bird watching.
“Winter is a great time to start bird watching,” she said.
After the leaves fall, and armed with binoculars the birds are easier to spot she reminds people.
Because Lake Erie has three main migratory paths Cleveland becomes a destination for birds that need to refuel before heading south.
The Fall Bird Walks start at the Nature Center and take about two hours.
Visitors are free to come and go and children and families are encouraged to attend. The next two walks are Sunday, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
