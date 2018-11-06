Free ice skating in Cleveland Public Square offered during opening weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Preparations are underway for the installation of Cleveland Public Square’s ice rink.
The Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink at the base of Terminal Tower is scheduled to open on Saturday, Nov. 24 during Winterfest 2018.
Guests can enjoy free ice skating during the holiday event, beginning at 8 a.m.
“Winterfest is a terrific annual Cleveland tradition that brings residents and visitors from all over the region to the heart of downtown Cleveland – our Public Square,” said Michael Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer, Cleveland Foundation. “We are proud to kick off the holiday season by providing free skating during this event, celebrating the opening of the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink.
Live entertainment, food, the holiday tree lighting, and fireworks are also part of Winterfest 2018.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.