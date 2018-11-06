Hero Fraternity Brothers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Lydia Esparra
On Saturday night the boys of Phi Delta Theta have a routine of doing groceries says Patrick James,
“he was unloading the food for the fraternity house he went around to bring his car to the parking lot over there and I heard a bottle break.”
James says his frat brother was in the parking lot up the drive. The bottle breaking was in fact a gunshot. Patrick’s roommate and best friend had been shot in the stomach right outside his frat house on Murray Hill in Little Italy.
He knew right away something was wrong when he heard this,
“he called my name PJ and I knew it was serious.”
In this parking lot he saw his friend lying on the ground he told Patrick he had been shot. Running back to the
Phi Delta Theta house he made this 911 call..
911, “caller what is your emergency.”
Patrick, “my friend was just shot.”
The 20 year old sounded calm and in control. He started yelling out to his brothers,
“get the first aid kit.”
Which is exactly what Steven Clark did. The 19 year ran up the hill to where Patrick was with the victim and said,
“What happened what’s going on.”
In a strange coincidence Steven Clark and Patrick had just bought the first aid kit after Patrick had taken a First Aid class at the campus. The took out gauze from the kit and applied pressure to the victims stomach. Exactly, what he was taught the week before.
They did this until ems arrived. It was a life changing , life saving move and days later the two are still in shock. Steven says it’s still hard to believe,
“I was stunned i was like it happened so close and it would happen to him.”
It happened but fortunately for the the victim, his band of brothers were nearby. Patrick believes anyone in their house would have done the same,
“we talk about this all the time helping each other that’s what we do that’s why we are brothers.”
