LaMelo Ball says he will play basketball, finish high school at Geneva’s Spire Institute

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - After a stint playing professional basketball in Lithuania, LaMelo Ball says he will be attending Spire Institute in Geneva to finish high school.
The youngest Ball brother, along with his father Lavar, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Ball withdrew from a California high school in 2017 to join his brother, LiAngelo, in a Lithuanian pro league. Their oldest brother, Lonzo, plays with LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 17-year-old is expected to graduate with the class of 2019. He will be teamed up with 7-foot-7-inch tall junior Robert Bobroczky, who some consider the tallest basketball player in the world.
