Fire and hazmat crews on alert at Cleveland Hopkins Airport after 5,000-gallon jet fuel spill

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Fire says an estimated 5,500 gallons of fuel spilled at Cleveland Hopkins Airport.
The leak has been stopped, but Hazmat crews are on scene attempting to clean up the mess.
According to the Cleveland Fire Department, a fuel tanker was involved in an accident near a hangar after it collided with another vehicle.
The spill is not believed to be in the sewers, but a private contractor is on the way to assess the damages.
As of now, no injuries have been reported.
There has also been no change to flight plans for the day, according to the airport.
