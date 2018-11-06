24,000 lose power in Northeast Ohio, polling locations affected

By John Deike | November 6, 2018 at 4:26 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 5:20 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Thousands are without power across Northeast Ohio, and it’s not yet been announced when electricity will be restored.

Here’s the county-by-county FirstEnergy outage breakdown:

Cuyahoga: 1,884

Geauga: 1,254

Portage: 6,628

Trumbull: 14,109

Twenty one of the 158 voting precincts in Trumbull County have been affected by the outage; however, voters will still be able to cast ballots.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has been notified.

it appears the high winds ripping across the region are to blame for the widespread outages.

