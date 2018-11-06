24,000 lose power in Northeast Ohio, polling locations affected

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Thousands are without power across Northeast Ohio, and it’s not yet been announced when electricity will be restored.
Here’s the county-by-county FirstEnergy outage breakdown:
Cuyahoga: 1,884
Geauga: 1,254
Portage: 6,628
Trumbull: 14,109
Twenty one of the 158 voting precincts in Trumbull County have been affected by the outage; however, voters will still be able to cast ballots.
Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has been notified.
it appears the high winds ripping across the region are to blame for the widespread outages.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.