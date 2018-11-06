$1 million bond for man accused of shooting Case Western University student

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Javon Williams, 19, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to shooting a 20-year-old Case Western University student.
Williams, of Shaker Heights, is charged with attempted murder.
According to police, around 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 2223 Murray Hill, Williams and a second suspect shot the Case student in the stomach and then fled the area.
School officials said two of the victim’s friends heard him call for help and immediately called 911 and applied pressure to the wound before paramedics arrived.
The victim was able to police a description of the suspects and University Circle police located them at a nearby RTA station.
Police and suspects exchanged gunfire and the second suspect was shot.
Neither Williams nor the four University Circle police officers involved were injured.
Williams is now being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.
The second suspect, who has not been named, remains at a local hospital.
The Case student, who has not been named, also remains at a local hospital.
Cleveland Police Use of Force Investigation Team is handling the investigation.
