North Olmsted polling location says voter turnout better than 2016 presidential election

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The voting location manager at the church of St. Clarence in North Olmsted reported that around 100 people were waiting at the door to cast their ballots at 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday’s turnout is better than the last presidential election, according to that same manager.
"I think because we are very divided, and it's bringing people out because people who normally don't vote, they vote now because everything is so decisive right now," said Jennifer Graskey of North Olmsted.
For the most part, voters said they came out to cast their ballots because they said they felt it was their duty as an American citizen.
"I vote in every election that's possible. I don't miss a chance to cast my vote," said James A. Jackson the III of North Olmsted.
But many others also said that voting was the best way to make their voices heard back in Washington.
"I just like the way things are going right now. It seems like we are putting America first instead of just - not bowing down to other countries. I just feel like we are doing better as Americans, and we are putting us first," said one man from North Olmsted, who didn't want to give us his name.
Harbi Mustafa says voting, for him, is a way of helping the truth to come out.
"There is good politicians and bad politicians. So, we need to sort them out. That's the best way to do it," said Mustafa.
"You are forfeiting your right if you don't vote, and as adults we should vote because we do dictate our future, and if we are not satisfied with the incumbents, we have the right to remove them from office with our vote," said Samer Mustafo of North Olmsted.
A lot of voters also said that if you don’t cast a ballot, how can you complain about the way things are?
“If I don’t like the way things are going, this is how you are heard, and you get things changed by coming out to vote - instead of sitting in bar saying they are going to do what they want to do, come out and do what you want to do,” said James M. Jackson of North Olmsted.
