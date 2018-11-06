Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for strong winds today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Area of low pressure tracking to our north will be responsible for the high winds we are forecasting today. I don’t have much rain in the forecast at all since most of it came down early this morning with the cold front. We could see a few lake effect showers east of Cleveland this afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the 50s during the afternoon. The winds will turn southwest then west and gust over 40 mph at times. The strongest winds expected along the lake shore. Noticeably colder tonight with windy weather. Dry air will lead to a good deal of sun tomorrow. It will be chilly and still windy with some wind gusts hanging in there around 40 mph at times along the lake shore.