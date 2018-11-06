Ohio’s 2018 midterm election results, live coverage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Beginning online at 8 p.m., Cleveland 19 News will provide continuing coverage for Ohio’s most signficant races throughout the evening.
According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, more than 1.3 million residents cast votes ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections. Cuyahoga County voter turnout has already exceeded the midterm totals in 2014.
The most competitive races include the contest for Ohio governor between Mike DeWine and Richard Cordray and the U.S. Senate race between Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Jim Renacci.
Voters will also decide on Issue 1, an amendment to reduce certain drug crime penalties to misdemeanor penalties.
