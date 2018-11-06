Power outages won’t affect polling stations in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - According the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, despite the storm and widespread power outages only one voting location was affected this morning.
The Old Town Hall in Strongsville lost power last night/early this morning due to wind damage.
But the polls were still able to open time for voting and the location was supplied with power by a generator until full power was restored to the building.
"I am proud of our staff and the poll workers who were able to handle the situation. Voters were able to cast their ballots under these circumstances with no interruptions,” said Pat McDonald, Director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Voting in Cuyahoga County does not require electricity.
Electronic poll books and ballot scanners can utilize battery power and the paper optical scan ballots that are used by voters do not require power.
