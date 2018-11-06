Score! Election Day deals to registered voters

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Midterm elections aren’t known for great turnouts and to help change that, many brands are offering freebies and deals for voters.
If you are a registered voter, you don’t even have to worry about getting to the polls now because Uber, Lyft and most major bike programs are giving away free or heavily discounted rides. By using the code ‘VOTE2018’ you can receive $10 off a single Uber ride to your polling location. Lyft users can visit this page to get 50% off poll transportation.
Voting today may also get you one step closer to a vacation of a lifetime. Contiki, a travel company is offering one lucky voter an international excursion. To enter, post a picture with the “I Voted” sticker or mail-in ballot on Instagram and include #votewithnoregrets.
Even some Cleveland restaurants are offering perks. Stop in to Shake Shack, show an “I Voted” sticker and receive free fries. Potbelly Sandwich Shop with five locations in the area is offering a free cookie with any order today and tomorrow.
Today, exercise your right to vote and score on great deals!
