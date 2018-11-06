Score! Election Day deals to registered voters

View this post on Instagram

✔️Voter deals TODAY: Uber, Lyft offering free or discounted rides! Uber: code "VOTE2018" Lyft: visit our website for 50% off. 🚗🚕 Free fries at Shake Shack, just show your "I Voted" sticker today & Potbelly Sandwich Shop is giving away free cookies with any order today and tomorrow! 🇺🇸