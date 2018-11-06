Sunny Side Up: Should parents be punished when their kids break the law?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Tuesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up”:
Every day we hear news of a bad apple, at school or in the streets breaking laws.
This brings us to the question of the day on who should be held accountable.
Should parents be punished when their kids break the law?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.