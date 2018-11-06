Taste Buds: Kids Menus and Ohio City Galley

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
It’s time for Taste Buds, Cleveland 19 News' weekly video podcast about all things food and dining. The trio of hosts are looking for your input in this and every live show.
This week the Taste Buds (Jen Picciano of WOIO’s Cleveland Cooks, Chef Dave Kocab from The Black Pig, and Chef Matt Mytro, from Flour) will discuss kids menus at restaurants.
What should restaurants offer? How much should they charge? Should they limit it to traditional choices like chicken fingers, pizza and mac and cheese? Or, should there offer up “kid friendly” versions of other dishes on their menu?
Also on today’s show, the food experts will talk about the brand new Ohio City Galley that recently opened in the former Massimo de Milano location at W. 25th and Detroit Ave. The upscale food court features four different concepts (Tinman, Sauce the City, Poca and The Rice Shop). The restaurants have separate kitchen spaces and counters to order, but guests share a common eating area and bar. A similar set up with the same backer is in operation in Pittsburgh.
Watch Taste Buds this and every Tuesday morning at 10:00am on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, or through Cleveland 19′s Facebook Live broadcast, our app or our website.
