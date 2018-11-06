Taste Buds: Kids Menus and Ohio City Galley

Also on today’s show, the food experts will talk about the brand new Ohio City Galley that recently opened in the former Massimo de Milano location at W. 25th and Detroit Ave. The upscale food court features four different concepts (Tinman, Sauce the City, Poca and The Rice Shop). The restaurants have separate kitchen spaces and counters to order, but guests share a common eating area and bar. A similar set up with the same backer is in operation in Pittsburgh.