Two kids in trouble with the law

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The boy, charged with murdering Shavonne Willis, was scheduled to appear in court today, but a judge ruled he will stay in a secure area of the Juvenile Justice Center and undergo a psychological evaluation. Willis was shot multiple times in the house she shared with the boy and his father, who surrendered him to the Cleveland Homicide unit a month after the fatal shooting. Balloons and stuffed animals are still attached to the front porch with Love You, Love written on the brick.