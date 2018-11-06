Two kids in trouble with the law

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The boy, charged with murdering Shavonne Willis, was scheduled to appear in court today, but a judge ruled he will stay in a secure area of the Juvenile Justice Center and undergo a psychological evaluation. Willis was shot multiple times in the house she shared with the boy and his father, who surrendered him to the Cleveland Homicide unit a month after the fatal shooting. Balloons and stuffed animals are still attached to the front porch with Love You, Love written on the brick.
“Don’t go through that intersection there’s a car coming.”
That’s police radio traffic warning motorists to be aware.
Can you imagine, a boy not old enough to even have his learner’s permit speeding through city after city without regard for his life or the life of others.
Seconds after that warning, a Dodge Durango, being driven by that 11 year-old child, speeds through an intersection.
A high speed chase, at upwards of 70-miles per hour, went through Brooklyn, into Parma Heights and ending in a crash when it smashed into the rear of John Shear’s truck that was sitting on the street in the 9-hundred block of Schaaf Road in Cleveland.
John Shear is the owner of the truck owner badly damaged by the massive crash.
“My truck was sitting here and it knocked it all the way up there on the other side of the driveway. Then the kid jumped out the car and made it to about that pole right there and then he collapsed and we called the ambulance.”
The 11 year was transported to Metro with minor injuries. The boy, who’s facing felony charges, said he crashed because he wasn’t paying attention.
During an interview with police at the hospital, in the presence of his parents, the juvenile confirmed he was “not” being pursued at the time of the crash.
