Voter turnout in Cuyahoga County exceeds 2014 total

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Early statistics show that the Cuyahoga County voter turnout for the midterm elections in 2018 has exceeded the turnout for the 2014 elections.
As of 3:30 p.m., voter turnout is just over 40.6 percent in Cuyahoga County, according to the county’s Board of Elections.
The 2014 total turned out 39.56 percent of eligible voters. During the 2016 presidential elections, 69.24 percent of voters showed up to the polls.
Polls across Ohio close at 7:30 p.m.
Over 899,000 residents are eligible to cast a vote in Cuyahoga County.
