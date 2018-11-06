Wind gusts on Lake Erie could cause up to 10-foot waves: Here’s where to watch

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Lake Metroparks has issued a unique visual opportunity warning.
Our friends at Lake Metroparks are calling it a unique visual opportunity as winds push up waves on shallow Lake Erie, sometimes up to 7- to 10-foot waves.
Cleveland 19′s meteorologists are predicting strong winds with gusts over 40 mph at times on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
The shoreline will see some lake effect showers but most of those will be gone by Tuesday afternoon leaving just a lot if wind.
Waves can be extremely dangerous on the lake so Lake Metroparks is encouraging people to come down and watch the waves from the safety of two different locations.
The 50′ observation tower at Lake Erie Bluffs has several layers to observe Lake Erie from the shoreline where it is expected to put on a good Lake Erie wind show.
Also, the 200′ pier at Painesville Township Park is open year-round 24-hours a day except in the winter when ice forms.
If you get out, enjoy the show but it’s advised you stay dry and safe.
