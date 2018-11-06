Winter is coming: Snow, below-normal temps expected this weekend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bundle up this weekend. Northeast Ohio could see snow and frigid temperatures beginning Friday and into the weekend.
The temperature could be cold enough for lake effect snow to develop Friday night into Saturday.
The National Weather Service says a wave of below-normal temperatures will be sweeping through Ohio and the rest of the Midwestern United States. The cooler weather could stick around for more than a week.
Despite the brisk November temps that are forecast, the NWS is still calling for a warmer winter for much of the U.S.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.