Winter is coming: Snow, below-normal temps expected this weekend

The temperature could be cold enough for lake effect snow to develop Friday night into Saturday.

Winter is coming: Snow, below-normal temps expected this weekend
The temperature could be cold enough for lake effect snow to develop Friday night into Saturday.
By Chris Anderson | November 6, 2018 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 1:46 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bundle up this weekend. Northeast Ohio could see snow and frigid temperatures beginning Friday and into the weekend.

The temperature could be cold enough for lake effect snow to develop Friday night into Saturday.

Cold enough later Friday night and Saturday for some snowbelt snow. Better opportunity next week. Get ready for a period of true winter weather. Snow is on the way!
First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak

The National Weather Service says a wave of below-normal temperatures will be sweeping through Ohio and the rest of the Midwestern United States. The cooler weather could stick around for more than a week.

We hope you are ready...because the Climate Prediction Center is showing a high likelihood of below normal temperatures through November 19th #WinterIsComing

Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Monday, November 5, 2018

Despite the brisk November temps that are forecast, the NWS is still calling for a warmer winter for much of the U.S.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.