Aldi advent wine calendar is predicted to be wildly popular, available in U.S. for first time

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When it was announced that Aldi’s in the U.S. would have a wine advent calendar they guessed it would be popular.
An ALDI web site announced the wine advent calendar goes on sale Wednesday, Nov. 7.
A picture submitted by a viewer shows people in line outside the Middleburg Heights ALDI store. There is a limit of 1 per customer.
With over 1,600 stores in the United States ALDI announced they would make the wine advent calendars available to Americans for the first time ever. When the calendars debuted in the UK in 2017 they were very popular.
For the wine connoisseur the Advent calendar will have twenty-four miniature 6.37 ounce bottles. Each holiday themed box will have reds, whites, roses, and bubblies and sell for $69.99.
