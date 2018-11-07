Browns lose Kirksey, Gaines for season

Officially in his third year, Burris (6-0, 212) was a 2016 fourth-round selection by the Jets and was added to the club’s practice squad after being waived on Oct. 27. Appearing in 34 career games with two starts, Burris registered 28 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions since 2016. This season, he saw game action in four contests and was inactive for three. Burris is a product of Raleigh, N.C. and played collegiately at North Carolina State. He will wear No. 31.