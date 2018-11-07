Cavs’ George Hill spends Election Day bridging gap between police and Cleveland youth

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill took it upon himself to set a community event promoting peace and justice, through a simple discussion.
Valley View Cinemark set the scene for a healthy dialogue between police officers and the public they serve.
The NBA veteran invited dozens of kids to a free screening of the movie ‘The Hate U Give’.
He made the decision to set up the event after watching the film a few weeks ago.
Tuesday, Nov. 6 was his day-off but eyes were still glued to the him as he walked through the theater.
Hill was greeted with “GOAT” chants from students before he talked with the dozens of students in attendance.
Law enforcement was also present, Hill wanted to make a point that the men and women in uniform are ultimately here to protect us.
The open-ended dialogue forced the crowd to see from each other’s perspective.
Maple Police Chief Todd Hansen came out to support; the 21-year veteran said that it’s moments like these that make a difference.
