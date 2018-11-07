Cleveland Browns lose 2 key defensive starters for the season to injury

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns placed two defensive starters on the injured reserve list, effectively ending their seasons.
Lineback Christian Kirksey, a fifth-year veteran and team captain on the Browns, has dealt with several injuries since the start of the 2018 season, but a hamstring injury suffered during Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will sideline him for the rest of the year.
Kirksey intercepted two passes and made 29 tackles in seven games this season.
Defensive back E.J. Gaines sustained his second concussion in less than a month in the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Gaines intercepted one pass while playing in six games.
The Browns will be promoting Juston Burris and Arrion Springs in hopes they can fill Kirksey’s and Gaines' spots.
