Cleveland kids jump out in traffic to run away from foster parent

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help in finding 11-year-old Chasen Pierce and his sister, 9-year-old Jamielle Leftwich.
At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, the children were driving with their foster parent, in the area of 18235 Euclid Avenue, when they jumped out of the car and fled eastbound.
The parent scoured the area, but was unable to find the kids.
Chasen was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants. Jamielle was wearing a burgundy jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police at (216) 621-1234, or the 5th District at (216) 623-5500.
