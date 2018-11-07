Con artist posing as Stark County detective triggers scam alert

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff’s investigators are working closely with North Canton Police after authorities received reports of one or more con artists posing as a county detective.
The suspect, who identified himself as “Detective Whitehouse,” called a resident Wednesday and accused them of failing to pay a $2,000 fine.
The scammer wanted the potential victim to pay the “fine” with Google Play cards, and said he could be reached at a phone number that isn’t connected to the sheriff’s office.
While this case remains under investigation, Sheriff George Maier is reminding residents that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office does not call and request funds or payments for services.
To report suspicious activity, citizens are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800.
