Deputies, DEA agents released from hospital after encountering fentanyl in Rocky River apartment

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A close call for Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents this morning.
Eight sheriff’s deputies and two DEA agents were taken to Fairview Hospital and evaluated after encountering fentanyl in a Rocky River apartment.
The deputies and DEA agents were at an apartment at 18851 Hilliard Boulevard at 5:30 a.m. to serve a warrant when they came into contact with fentanyl.
All ten were treated and released.
One man was arrested at the apartment. The man's name and the charges he faces haven't been released just yet.
An 8-year-old and an infant were taken into protective custody after being taken to MetroHealth Medical Center to be evaluated. A county spokesperson says that it is standard practice for every child that is taken into emergency protective custody to be taken to Metro for an evaluation.
Nichole Beatty said the people who lived in the apartment where the warrant was served seemed just like anyone else. A man who lived in the apartment even helped her jump her car once.
“They seemed normal - just like any of us. We are in Rocky River we are not anywhere dangerous or anything,” said Beatty.
