East Cleveland police sign arrest warrant for suspect accused of killing a father and daughter

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police have signed aggravated murder warrants against the suspect accused of murdering a father and his 14-year-old daughter.
Paul and Paris Bradley were found in a burning car in East Cleveland on Oct. 10.
The car, a silver Buick LaCross with New York license plates, was found in an abandoned lot near 14603 Savannah Ave.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Paris was killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the head before being burned.
East Cleveland police said a reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Ronald Newberry.
Officers added they also believe additional parties are involved and hope to have additional warrants issued at a later time.
If you can help law enforcement, contact Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
