FBI revisits 2007 disappearance of Ashley Summers after differing information surfaces

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The FBI and Cleveland Police Department are conducting a new case review into the 2007 disappearance of Ashley Summers after interviews have resulted in differing information.
Summers, who would be 25-years-old, was last seen in July 2007. She was 14-years-old at the time of her disappearance.
Reviews have resulted in conflicting last known possible dates and locations of Summers, according to the FBI. Case investigators now believe there may be two additional areas of interest besides the initial area of West 96th Street and Madison Avenue.
According to the new information, Summers may have last been seen in:
- 1100 block of Holmden Avenue
- 3400 block of West 44th Street
The case review and interview surge was announced by the FBI. Over 30 investigators were deployed to make contact with individuals who may have had contact with Summers prior to her disappearance.
Reward money is available for information leading to the successful location of Summers or the identification of the person responsible for her disappearance.
