Hazmat, bomb squad surround Rocky River home after officers suffer suspected exposure to fentanyl

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A hazmat team responded to a Rocky River home Wednesday after several officers suffered a suspected exposure to fentanyl in the area earlier in the morning.
The bomb squad was called to the 18500 block of Hilliard Boulevard around 10 a.m. to investigate.
Their presence was requested after several deputies from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration agents were treated by paramedics earlier Wednesday morning after a possible exposure to the dangerous drug while serving a warrant.
Police established a detour for traffic on eastbound Hilliard Boulevard.
