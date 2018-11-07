Hazmat, bomb squad surround Rocky River home after officers suffer suspected exposure to fentanyl

Hazmat, bomb squad surround Rocky River home after officers suffer suspected exposure to fentanyl
A hazmat team responded to a Rocky River home Wednesday morning after several officers suffered a suspected exposure to fentanyl in the area.
By Chris Anderson | November 7, 2018 at 11:10 AM EST - Updated November 7 at 11:49 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A hazmat team responded to a Rocky River home Wednesday after several officers suffered a suspected exposure to fentanyl in the area earlier in the morning.

Hazmat, bomb squad surround Rocky River home after officers suffer suspected exposure to fentanyl https://buff.ly/2SUh235

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

The bomb squad was called to the 18500 block of Hilliard Boulevard around 10 a.m. to investigate.

Their presence was requested after several deputies from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration agents were treated by paramedics earlier Wednesday morning after a possible exposure to the dangerous drug while serving a warrant.

Police established a detour for traffic on eastbound Hilliard Boulevard.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.