Historic Cleveland armory that survived an explosion lives on to tell its story

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - When you knock on the door to Cleveland’s oldest fort you hear the door bar unlatch, the barks of an oversize dog, and a long creak as the door swings open.
The Cleveland Grays Armory Museum, located at 1234 Bolivar, Cleveland, is America’s oldest independent armory. The Armory was built in 1893 and housed the Cleveland Grays, a militia group authorized by the Federal government, many of whom saw action in the Civil War, the Spanish American War, the Mexican Border Campaign and World War I.
Their name was drawn from the gray uniforms they sported. Although, during the Civil War they changed the color of their uniforms to avoid confusion on the battlefield.
The militia was disbanded after WWI and the armory became the largest auditorium in the city and housed the Cleveland Orchestra during its inaugural season.
The armory has had a storied past. The auditorium, built beyond its specifications, survived an explosion that destroyed much of Cleveland’s militia history. Gas lighting was most likely the cause.
“It was always supposed to be the biggest auditorium in the city,” Executive Director Kristine Eskew notes.
Tours are offered the first Wednesday of the month, although individuals and groups can call the Armory to schedule other times.
The Armory has found new life by constantly evolving. After the militia was disbanded it became a social hall supporting some of Cleveland’s most influential men. Today the building has electricity, air conditioning and an elevator is being installed to accommodate tours that will allow visitors to visit all three floors.
“By sharing and preserving this we get to share it not only with Clevelanders, but all of America,” Eskew says. " “And make sure this little corner of history is properly taken care of and remembered.”
