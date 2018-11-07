‘I voted’ bracelet and sticker, which one do you prefer?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - If you were browsing Facebook, Twitter or Instagram on Tuesday you probably saw lots of people posting with “I Voted” stickers.
In some cities voters walked away with a bracelet instead of a sticker.
Brendan Menapace with Promo Marketing Magazine said elections officials in Louisville and Chicago gave out the wristbands instead of the stickers. Menapace said the decision for the bracelets was made to minimize littering from the stickers.
One voter actually put the bracelet on their dog.
