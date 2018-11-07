Man killed after falling out of a car in Stark County

STARK COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A 47-year-old man was killed Tuesday after falling out of a car and then getting run over by a second vehicle.
The accident happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Stark County Sheriff deputies, Allen Vican was a passenger in a 2007 Chevy Impala that was traveling north on Rockhill Avenue in Lexington Township.
The driver stopped for a traffic control device at the Gaskill Drive intersection and when the driver started going again, Vican exited the vehicle and fell onto the road.
The driver continued north on Rockhill Avenue.
Vican was then struck by a 2001 Pontiac Aztec travelling westbound on Gaskill Drive.
Vican was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office and the Canton Metro Crash Team.
