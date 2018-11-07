Medical Examiner releases name of man shot and killed in Euclid on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released the name of the man shot and killed in Euclid on Tuesday.
Investigators said Timothy Walsh was found outside on the 22700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard on Tuesday night.
Authorities said the Euclid man was taken to Euclid Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.
