Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and chilly today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A colder air mass is building in today. I do have a good deal of sun in the forecast, but it will remain windy. most area temperatures stay below 50 degrees this afternoon. Some lake effect clouds develop tonight downwind of Lake Erie. We fall well into the 30s for temperatures. Tomorrow will be even colder with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Moisture arrives from the south on Friday. You can expect a cold, nasty rain mixing with sleet at times. Not a fun way to close out the week.