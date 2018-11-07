Norton police issued nearly 10,000 camera speeding tickets on I-76 in less than 2 months

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Since Norton police established a manned speed enforcement zone along I-76, the department issued 9,352 speed violations between Sept. 10 and Oct. 31.
Citations were issued to drivers in the I-76 construction zone traveling 65 miles per hour or greater, which is 10 miles per hour high than the posted speed limit.
Approximately 26 percent of the violators were traveling at least 70 miles per hour in the construction zone. The top speed was recorded at 107 miles per hour, nearly double the posted 55 miles per hour speed limit.
The program was implemented after the police department responded to 117 traffic crashes on I-76 between January and September. Police used a manned laser-powered camera to cite the drivers.
Effective Nov. 5, the speed enforcement program was temporarily suspended. Instead, officers will be deployed along I-76 in hopes of decreasing excessive speeders.
