Norton speed camera rakes in $1.8M worth of fines in under 2 months

Norton, OH (WOIO) - Since Norton Police established a manned speed enforcement zone along I-76, the department has issued 9,352 speed violations between Sept. 10 and Oct. 31.
Citations were issued to drivers in the I-76 construction zone traveling 65 miles per hour or greater, which is 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit.
Tickets are $200 per traffic violation.
And for police, those tickets have added up.
Chief John Dalessandro was not comfortable talking on camera today, but he told Cleveland 19 off camera that he’s shocked at the number of people speeding through construction zones. He believes the DragonCam has caused drives to slow down.
Approximately 26 percent of the violators were traveling at least 70 miles per hour in the construction zone. The top speed was recorded at 107 miles per hour, nearly double the posted 55 mile per hour speed limit.
The program was implemented after the police department responded to 117 traffic crashes on I-76 between January and September. Police used a manned laser-powered camera to cite the drivers.
Chief Dalessandro told Cleveland 19 there’s a city ordinance that details exactly where the money goes. Some of it will be used for payroll and overtime for police officers, another portion will go toward hiring a school resource officer, and some funds will go toward getting police cruisers and equipment.
Effective Nov. 5, the speed enforcement program was temporarily suspended. Instead, officers will be deployed along I-76 in hopes of decreasing excessive speeders.
The chief tells Cleveland 19 the DragonCam is expected to return next spring when construction starts again.
