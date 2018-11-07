Parma voters reject school levy (again)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Voters in Parma voted down Issue 7 that would have brought new money to the school district.
Fifty-three percent of the votes were cast against the school levy compared to 47 percent in favor, according to the unofficial results from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
The 4.5 mill levy would’ve cost the owner of a $100,000 home $13.12 per month in property taxes.
According to the district, the schools have not had new money since 2011 and has “already cut $23 million from the budget in the last 3 years and this hurts the quality of education our kids receive.”
Several levies have failed over the last few years, including last spring when Parma residents voted down a 7.4-mill levy.
The superintendent was hoping the passage of the levy would help reduce the high class sizes in the elementary schools, increase course offerings in the middle and high schools and provide supportive services for students who are falling behind.
Other school levies:
Failed
Brooklyn
Strongsville
Euclid
Passed
Beachwood
Warrensville Heights
North Royalton
Fairview Park
