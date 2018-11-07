Live: President Trump discusses election results as Democrats take House, Republicans retain Senate

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - President Trump is expected to address the nation Wednesday afternoon following the 2018 midterm election.
The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
According to CNN, less than half of the candidates endorsed by President Trump on Twitter won their seat Tuesday night.
The president did stop in Cleveland on Monday, the day before the polls opened. His visit was primarily to endorse Mike DeWine in the Ohio governor’s race. The Republican candidate did defeat Democrat Richard Cordray.
This story will be updated.
