Renacci, Cordray wish competitors luck after losing respective races

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Political ads may disappear for a while after the midterm election, but political debates are just heating up.
In Ohio, major cities and suburbs proved to be good for democrat Sherrod Brown who won re-election to his U.S. Senate Seat against Republican Jim Renacci. Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Portage, Trumbull, Mahoning, Athens, Franklin, Erie, Ottawa, Lucas, Wood, Montgomery and Hamilton counties supported Brown.
Brown thanked his supporters on Twitter saying in part, “And today, the hardworking women and men of Ohio voted to continue our fight together. Thank you.”
Renacci thanked his supporters on Twitter and congratulated his opponent.
Republicans maintain control of the governor’s mansion with Mike DeWine’s win. DeWine garnered vast support across the state, however Democrat Richard Cordray out-performed DeWine in major cities in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Trumbull, Mahoning, Athens, Franklin, Hamilton and Lucas counties.
DeWine addressed supporters through social media after his win. A Twitter post said, “Governor-Elect Mike DeWine” with the tag line “Ready to lead Ohio Forward”.
Cordray congratulated DeWine and said he was hopeful.
DeWine will be working with a veto-proof Republican-controlled House and Senate in Columbus.
AP VoteCast found that about half of Ohio’s voters said the country is headed in the wrong direction while almost as many think the country is on the right track. The AP poll said Ohioans named health care, the economy and immigration as the most important issues facing the nation.
