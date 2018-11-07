Republican Mike DeWine wins Ohio’s gubernatorial race

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Republican Mike DeWine elected Ohio governor, defeating Democrat Richard Cordray and holding seat for GOP.
DeWine received 51 percent of the votes compared to 46 percent for Cordray.
In Columbus, DeWine took to the stage, along with his running mate, Jon Husted to claim victory.
“I want to thank the people of Ohio for entrusting in me this great office and this great responsibility,” said DeWine during his victory speech.
Polls showed DeWine and Cordray statistically tied in this race.
The 71-year-old DeWine relied on a long record of public service as a former lieutenant governor, congressman and U.S. senator.
Cordray, 59, touted his record leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. He’s also a former state treasurer and attorney general.
The newly-elected governor spoke highly of his opponent.
“He fought a tough, tough race about as tough as I want and I salute him for that," said DeWine of Richard Cordray.
Current Governor John Kasich leaves office in January.
