Sunny Side Up: What did Trump and Pelosi say to each other?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-Cleveland 19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s Sunny Side Up:
Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hammill said President Donald Trump called her on Tuesday night to send his congratulations on the Democrats winning the House Majority. Hammill said they discussed bipartisanship.
On Tuesday night the Democrats won majority of the spots on the House of Representatives and the Republicans ended up with majority of the spots of the Senate.
The founding and managing partner of the Chandra Law Firm LLC Subodh Chandra will discuss the following on Sunny Side Up:
- What do election results mean for the investigation into the Trump campaign?
- What is the future of Issue One in Ohio?
- What does it say to investigators when the people they are looking into are still getting elected?
This brings us to the question of the day:
What do you think Trump and Pelosi said to each other during their phone conversation?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.