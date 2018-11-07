They feel ‘unwelcome.’ Record low turnout in Chinese-American neighborhood raises eyebrows

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Election Day in Cuyahoga County, voter turnout reached nearly 55 percent.
In an average midterm election, turnout is around 40 percent. While that’s a good benchmark, the numbers aren’t good everywhere.
In one precinct, fewer than 6 percent of registered voters cast ballots.
The precinct, which is located in Cleveland, uses the Sterling Recreation Center as its polling place.
Wednesday, following elections, Chia-Min Chen was hard at work as a community volunteer at the rec center. She said that the area is largely made up of Chinese-Americans, and there are some barriers to voting.
“Because the way they look, because the language barrier, culture barrier,” Chen said. “Especially overall political climate, makes them feel unwelcome. They feel like this country no longer wants them.”
Chen said that's become even more of an issue in recent years. Still, she says, she votes in every election she can.
"I actually gave up my original citizen to the country I was born, because I was raised in US, so I wasn't going to miss it, because I gave up a lot to be a US citizen," Chen said.
Other voters in the area, like Wanda Finley, say there are other problems, too.
"Even in some of the suburbs and other areas, people are apathetic," said Finley, who is a precinct official. "People have an attitude it doesn't make any difference. People feel it doesn't make any difference who you have in office, and people are becoming apathetic about everything."
Chen says it's about more than apathy for this precinct. Some people she's spoken to are afraid to cast ballots, worried that they'll be turned away or afraid that voting will put them in a negative position.
"Any time you silence any citizen of this country, you disfranchise them," said Chen.
While the Sterling Rec Center precinct saw the lowest turnout at less than 6 percent, the highest was at a district in Cleveland Heights. In that polling place, more than 78 percent of voters cast ballots.
