Willoughby Hills voters say NO to 9 charter amendments

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Voters in Lake County defeated nine charter amendments in Willoughby Hills.
City council wanted to change the city charter that would have given council the power to oust the mayor and strip him of his ability to remove them.
The amendments were a direct response to recent issues in the town when Mayor Robert Weger removed six of the seven members of council. A judge later overruled the removal and put them back on the job.
Some of those council members retaliated by demanding a criminal investigation into one of the mayor’s programs benefitting seniors.
“The claims made by City Council have been fully investigated and found to be without any legal basis,” according to letter from Attorney General Mike DeWine.
